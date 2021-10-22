HELEN MARIE JONES, 96, of Rush, Ky., widow of Clyde Jones, died Oct. 20 at home. She worked in sales with Pollock’s Jewelers and the former Star’s Fashion World. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you