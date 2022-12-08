Helen Wanda Lee Morris Hulett
HELEN WANDA LEE MORRIS HULETT, born on July 17, 1924, in Edmonson County, Kentucky, passed peacefully on Dec 6th, 2022, in King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. She was a long-term resident of South Point, Ohio (1950 to 2019). She was preceded in death by her parents, Hirem and Amy (Gentry) Morris, and two sisters, Louise Morris Gaddie and Billie Joyce Morris Stark. Her husband, Crawford Hulett, passed away in 2012. They were married for 67 years. She is survived by her two children, Jeff Hulett of Texas and Helen Louise (Hulett) Kegley of Kentucky; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is best known for being active in the South Point United Methodist Church as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and member of many church committees. Much further information is in a detailed obituary on the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, website www.tracybrammerfh.com. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the South Point United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, with Rev. Pete Schaffer. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Private graveside service will be held in Highland Memorial Gardens.

