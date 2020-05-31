Essential reporting in volatile times.

HENRY “HANK” WILLIAM CLARK II, 70, of Raceland, Ky., went home with his Lord after a long struggle with leukemia on May 28 at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Funeral liturgy will be conducted at noon Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland, Ky., by Father D. Andrew Garner. Burial will follow in the Maple Hill Section of Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Hank was born July 13, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Margaret Hudson Jamison; one brother, William; and one sister, Irene Riffee. He was a financial analyst and a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his wife, Ramona Jo Rutherford Clark; two brothers-in-law, David (Angela) Rutherford, Bobby Rutherford; four sisters-in-law, Robin (Randy) Keen, Donna Rutherford, Ann (John) Rayburn, GiGi (Ed) Mathis; and a host of nieces, nephews and special cousins; Donna Mullins and Jimmy Hudson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at noon at the church. Due to the coronavirus, the church can only permit 65 people at a time in the church building during visitation and services. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

