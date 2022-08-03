HOBART M. GREENE JR., 89, of Ashland, husband of Christina Hall Greene, died July 30 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, Ashland. He retired from the Ashland Police Department and was a Deputy Marshall with the United States Marshal Service. Funeral services will be 1:15 p.m. Aug. 4 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you