HOWARD WALLACE, of Ashland, husband of Judy Wallace, died Sept. 23 in Community Hospice Care Center. He was the retired assistant superintendent of Pulaski County Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Second Freewill Baptist Church, 2121 29th St., Ashland; entombment at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Please continue social distancing and face covering. www.steenfuneralhome.com

