IRA FRANKLIN SMITH, 94, of Ashland, husband of Norma Haynes Smith, died July 29 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. He was a CPA. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to the American Heart Association, Ohio Valley Affiliate Kentucky Region, 333 Guthrie St., Suite 207, Louisville, KY 40202. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

