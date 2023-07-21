JACK HAGER ADAMS, 88, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Verona "Ron" Preston Adams, died July 19 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired electrician at AK Steel. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 22 at Rose Hill Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 21 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DONNA LEE MOORE, 84, of Barboursville, died July 16. Funeral service will be conducted at 11…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.