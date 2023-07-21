The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

JACK HAGER ADAMS, 88, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Verona "Ron" Preston Adams, died July 19 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired electrician at AK Steel. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 22 at Rose Hill Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 21 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com

