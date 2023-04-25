JACK O. FAIRCHILD, 85 of Louisa, Ky., father of Tammy Tackett, Patricia Miller and Jack Russell Fairchild, died April 24. He was a retired grocer. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on April 28 at Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairchild-Lemaster Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home.

