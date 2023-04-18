JACKIE EUGENE CREECH, 86 of Ashland, husband of Judith Emily Lee Creech, died April 16 at home. He retired from Armco and AK Steel. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 21 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations care suggested to First Baptist Church Russell. Ashland Community Hospice, or a charity of your choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

