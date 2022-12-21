JACQUELINE EVERETT BALL, 78, of Rush, Ky., wife of Bill Ball, died Dec. 17 at home. She worked as a certified Respiratory Therapist. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Entombment at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. No visitation is planned but friends may begin to gather at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1320 Bath Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

