JAMES CHARLES O’BRIEN III, 46, of Flatwoods, Ky., passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in King’s Daughters Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 4 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Kenova with Pastor Zach Johnson officiating. He was born July 20, 1973, in Boston, Mass., a son of James Charles O’Brien II and Ruby Linville O’Brien. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Sterling O’Brien; sister, Linda Chappell; four nephews, Joe, Ryan, Seth and Damian; and numerous other nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

