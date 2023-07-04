The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

JAMES COLUMBUS CUNNINGHAM JR., 67, of Ashland, husband of Kathy Baldridge Cunningham, died July 1 in King's Daughter's Medical Center. He was a nurse at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center in Ashland. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on July 14 at Princess Chapel Church with the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities participating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Northeast. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 13 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Donations are suggested to the American Heart Association or to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

