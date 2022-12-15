JAMES DAVID CONLEY, 52 of Catlettsburg, Ky., father of Catherine Grace Conley, Conner Benjamin Goble and Chase Meade Goble, died Dec. 11. He was a maintenance inspector with Special Metals. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
