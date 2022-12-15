JAMES DAVID CONLEY, 52 of Catlettsburg, Ky., father of Catherine Grace Conley, Conner Benjamin Goble and Chase Meade Goble, died Dec. 11. He was a maintenance inspector with Special Metals. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you