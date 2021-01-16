JAMES “JAMIE” ANTHONY “FITZ” FITZGERALD, 47, of Ashland, Ky., passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Catlettsburg Elementary School with Eulogist Tim Holmes. Interment will follow in Catlettsburg Cemetery. He was born September 5, 1973, in Pontiac, Michigan, a son of the late John P. Fitzgerald and the late Virginia Lee Conn. He was a member of the Laborers Local 1445 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 2329. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdad, Walter Peterman, grandmother, Mary Conn, and niece, Cassandra Nicole Fitzgerald. Survivors include his fiancée, Lora Carter Conley; children, Adison Taylor Fitzgerald, Chloe Bramblett and Carter Conley; brother, John P. Fitzgerald II (Melissa); sister, Lynn Fitzgerald; two nephews, Matthew Fitzgerald and Zachary Fitzgerald (Jocelyn); niece, Brittany Fitzgerald and Stephen and Cherie Carter. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Catlettsburg Elementary School. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

