JAMES MARVIN VanHOOSE, 80 of Cannonsburg, Ky., husband of Carla Land VanHoose, died March 2. He retired from G.T.E. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. March 6 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North East. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 5 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice; Cannonsburg Trinity Community Church, 11620 Midland Trail Rd., Ashland, 41102; or to Down Syndrome Society of Louisville, Attn: Rosie, 5110 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY, 40291 or Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, Attn: Paige Smith, 3701 Lansdowne Dr., Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

