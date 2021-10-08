JAMES P. HOLT, 79, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Sheila Holt, died Oct. 5. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Cabell Midland students charged with making terroristic threats
- After man accused of shooting three, girlfriend jailed when police find 1.5 pounds of fentanyl
- Marshall University student files a lawsuit against City of Huntington
- Union workers strike at Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville, Special Metals in Huntington
- Ethics clear in potential hiring of Smith at MU
- Special Metals plant continuing to operate despite strike, company official says
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two additions coming to Huntington Mall this fall
- Editorial: Mayor sets deadline for Marshall baseball stadium decision
- Milton gas station shooting death case heads to grand jury
- Police roundup: Three jailed, heroin seized in Huntington raid Thursday
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: Funeral procession for Cabell County EMT Norma Ward
- Photos: High school football, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest
- Photos: Fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, football
- Photos: Fall Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: 2021 Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- Photos: Marshall football falls to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro