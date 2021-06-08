JAMES ROBERT MARTIN, 90, of Ashland, husband of Mary Robinette Martin, died June 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was an equipment operator and a lifetime member of IUOE #181. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 8 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service. There will also be a visitation on from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, Tenn., followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery with the committal service being in the mausoleum chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

