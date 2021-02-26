JAMES ROBERT QUALLS JR., 70, of Argillite, Ky., husband of Penny McDowell Qualls, died Feb. 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a pipefitter and welder in the Locomotive Shop of the Huntington CSX Division and at the Raceland Car Shops. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or a favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.