JAMES TRACE MCKEE, 83, of Bellefonte, Ky., husband of Teri Shanahan McKee, died July 17 in Community Hospice Care Center. He retired as Vice President of Supply and Distribution at Ashland Oil. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. July 21 at Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- MACKENZIE LEIGH HEINER
- Mountain Health Network announces hospital layoffs amid COVID-19 losses
- Teen entrepreneur opening new dance studio in Chesapeake
- Marshall QB Isaiah Green enters NCAA transfer portal
- DUI checkpoint scheduled for Thursday
- One dead in Huntington crash
- Ohio River bowfishermen kill potential world-record bighead carp
- WILLA SUE LUSHER RAY
- Cabell County EMS employee tests positive for virus, 15 others in self-isolation
- With COVID-19 numbers climbing, Justice closes bars, rolls back reopenings
Images
Collections
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Disc golfers celebrate following 2020 Ashland Open
- Photos: Business Bureau conducts free e-cycle downtown
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Fireworks Display at Christ Temple Church
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season