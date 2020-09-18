Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JANET GAYLE SHULL, 80, of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of Gary L. Shull, died Sept. 15 in Community Hospice. She was a retired postal carrier in Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Bellfonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distancing and masks are required for attendees. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. Service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.