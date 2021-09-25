JANET GIBBS STAPLETON MARSH, of Ashland, widow of Paul Stapleton, died Sept. 13 in KDMC. She was an Ashland business owner, including Blue Powder Buff Boutique, Western Hills Motor Lodge and Restaurant, Marsh Prescription Center, Western Hills Floral and Gift Shop and Thirteenth Street Storage Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Ashland Area Animal Rescue, Boyd County Animal Shelter or Rose Hill Christian School. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

