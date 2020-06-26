Essential reporting in volatile times.

JANET GRAHAM BILLUPS, 70, of Union, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, Ky. Mrs. Billups was born August 25, 1949, in Louisa, Ky., to the late Woodrow and Joy Lucille Graham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Dudley Billups II, and brother, John Marcus Graham. She is survived by her friend, Jerrold Boyles; daughters, Monica (Tim) Callahan of Manassas, Va., Carla Erwin of Columbus, Ohio, Trisha (Jeffrey) Brunk of Independence, Ky., and son, Carl Billups III of Huntington; sister, Ruth West of Louisa, Ky.; brother, Michael Graham of Blaine, Ky.; grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew and Katherine Callahan, Nicholas Erwin, Logan and Brianna Brunk. Janet grew up participating in her local 4-H club. She was a member of her high school’s Glee club and was a gifted singer. She attended Morehead State University. Legend has it that while in college, Kenny Rogers heard Janet and her friends singing before one of his concerts and invited the girls onstage. She was a longtime international coal broker and was an original member of the “Big Sandy River Rats.” She was proud to be a successful woman working in a male dominated industry. A private memorial will be held June 27, 2020, at the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Elizabeth’s Hospice center in Kentucky, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington or a hospice center of your choice.

