JANET L. JARVIS, 84, of Ashland, widow of Michael D. Jarvis, died Sept. 8. There will be a celebration of life at noon Sept. 11 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Freedom Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio, or to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

