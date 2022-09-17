JANET L. MELNYK CICENAS, 76, of Catlettsburg, Ky. passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center.
Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland with Pastor Andrew Canon Garner officiating. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery.
Janet was born June 25, 1946, in Gary, Ind., a daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Vander Meulen Melnyk.
Janet was one to consider others before herself. She loved learning about people and was a second mother to all of her sons' friends. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and discussing politics with any and all. Janet was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and her legacy lives on through all the lives she touched.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Eberhardt.
Survivors include her beloved husband Robert "Bob" Cicenas; four sons, Anthony "Tony" Cicenas (Callie), Jason Cicenas, Ryan Cicenas (Susan) and Blake Cicenas (Maria) and eight grandchildren, Shelby, Shay, Sydney, Asher, Elle, Nadia, Belle and Vivian.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to the National Right to Life Committee at donate.nric.org.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.
