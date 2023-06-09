JANICE J. "JAN" ADKINS, 88, of Ashland, KY, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Woodland Oaks Health Care. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow. Janice was born January 17, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Raymond Rufus and Idella Elliott Roe. She retired from Corbin Ltd. She was a Past State president of Ladies Auxiliary for VFW Post 1064 and she liked to volunteer and support the veterans in the area. Jan also was a professional craftsman who took her wares to numerous shows in the tri-state. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Adkins; her second husband, Thomas Ezra Adkins; and three sisters, Katherine Peterson, Arlene Ross, and Mavaureen Bias. Survivors include: her niece, Deborah Robinson; a brother, Raymond Roe; and many beautiful grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

