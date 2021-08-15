JASON ANDREW LANGHAM, 49, of Catlettsburg, Ky., passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born March 24, 1972, in Huntington. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Legge Langham; children, Abigail (Matthew) Sandy of Parkersburg, W.Va., Stephanie (John) Hafzalla of Arlington, Va., Natasha Langham, Vivica Langham and Gunner Langham, Riley Cartmill, all from Columbus, Ohio, and Ella Cartmill of Ashland, Ky.; one grandchild, Liliana Hafzalla; his mother, June Langham of Huntington; and one brother, Ted (Suzanne) Langham of Broken Arrow, Okla. His father, Karl Eugene Langham, preceded him in death. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during Global War on Terrorism, where he was the recipient of many outstanding military awards and honors. He was a member of the DAV and Eagles. He was a former employee of Marathon Petroleum. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The flag presentation will be conducted by The Marine Corps League of Huntington. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
