JASON NICHOLAS BROWN, 41, of Rush, Ky., husband of Melissa Kouns Brown, died April 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 22 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Kouns Family Cemetery in Boyd County. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

