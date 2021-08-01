JESSIE B. CLARK, 95, of Georgetown, Kentucky, died peacefully at her home. She was born July 1, 1926, in Williamson, West Virginia, daughter of the late George B. and Helen Coiner Baker. Jessie “Nanny” is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Dallas Blankenship; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Jessica and Jeff McClanahan; three great-grandchildren, Sydney, J.J. and Luke McClanahan; one niece, Mary Pat Dobbins; and three nephews, Joe Bray, George B. Baker III and Norman Baker. Jessie is also survived by many beloved friends in Huntington, West Virginia, Georgetown, Kentucky, at Windsor Gardens, and from 56 years of living on Eastwood Drive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. Clark; one sister, Bert Bray; two brothers, George B. Baker Jr. and John C. Baker; and one nephew, George Bray. Jessie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her love of nature and kind spirit will be treasured by those who love her for many generations. Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home, Georgetown, is assisting her family with arrangements.

