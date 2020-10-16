Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JEWELL M. JOHNSON BALSIGER, 92, of Ashland, widow of David Balsiger, died Oct. 10 in Trinity Station Retirement Community. She was a retired bookkeeper. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 19, Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1811 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101, or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.