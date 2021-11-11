JIMMY GRANT ROBERTS, 75, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Judy Roberts, died Nov. 10. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome. Donations can be made to Wildwood Baptist Church or Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

