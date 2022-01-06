JO ANN WELLER, 86, of Ashland, widow of Don Weller, died Jan. 1. At her request, there will be a family-only visitation and burial service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Russell, PO Box U, Russell, KY 41169, or Ashland Community Kitchen, 2516 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

