JOANN DEERFIELD McGRANAHAN of Russell, Ky., widow of Grover McGranahan, died April 27. She worked in the Boyd County Schools Transportation Department. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on May 1 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House, 1500 17th St., Huntington, 25701. www.steenfuneralhome.com

