JOANN JOHNSON MOORE, devoted wife, loving mother and friend, who was compassionate about helping others, died December 11, 2020, at Hospice Community Care Center in Ashland, Ky., peacefully with her son and granddaughter at her side. She was 89. Born February 19, 1931, in Huntington, to Virginia Sue Burns Smith and Edgar R. Johnson, and one sister, Ruth Click. In 1942, she came to Ashland, Ky., graduating as a proud member of her high school Class of 1948. Soon after, she married Tommy Moore and raised two sons, Tommy David and Donald Moore. Joann was a longtime member of Rose Hill Baptist Church since October 23, 1977. She was a volunteer of KDMC for 15 years, assisting in the cath labs and cancer unit. Joann enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Family always came first in her life, but she never ignored a family in need. In her later years, she resided at Morning Pointe in Russell, Ky., where she was loved and cherished by many. She had a lifetime of friendships with her high school Class of 1948 and neighbors both in Ashland and Flatwoods, Ky. Joann was preceded in death by mother and father, Virginia Sue Burns Smith and Edgar R. Johnson; sister, Ruth Click; husband, Tommy Moore; sons, Tommy David Moore and Darrell Moore (infant), and daughter, Beverly A. Moore (infant). Joann is survived by her son, Donald L. Moore of Ashland, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Tersea Moore of Edmond, Okla.; grandchildren, Jason Kemper of Lexington, Ky., Cayce Smith (Travis) of Edmond, Okla., and Rebekah Moore of Temple, TX; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Annabelle Smith of Edmond, Okla., and Victoria Moore-Alcazar of Temple, TX; nieces and nephews, Linda Taylor, Bob Mynhier, Bill Mynhier, Debbie Chittum, Dr. Larry Butler, Mike Butler, Kathy Moore, Danny Moore, Kenton Moore, Jim Moore, Andreah Wellman, Dr. Stewart Moore. A funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Baptist Church in Ashland, Ky., on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. Dr. Matt Shamblin and Tom Stevens will officiate the services and Pastor Steve Evans will provide song. For those who cannot attend, at 1 p.m. an online stream will be provided by the church website. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Rose Hill Christian School, 1001 Winslow Road, Ashland, KY 41102. To share a remembrance of Joann or to express a condolence to her family, please visit steenfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hurricane man arrested on two murder charges for Culloden, Hurricane shootings
- Legendary C-K coach Ward dead at 91
- KATLYN NICOLE MEADOWS
- ERICA LYNN VAUGHAN
- Time added to murder sentence after Huntington shooting victim’s testimony
- BUSINESS BEAT: Huntington McDonald’s franchisee receives national award
- LORETTA S. STEELE
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- Marshall football is outright champs of C-USA's East Division
- Marshall-Charlotte game canceled; Herd wins East Division title
Images
Collections
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: Huntington Police distribute gifts for annual Christmas party
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, girls basketball
- Photos: Milton Baptist Church conducts drive-thru Nativity Scene
- Photos: Ashland vs. Belfry, football
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball takes on Radford
- Photos: Polar Bear Market
- Photos: Dickess Christmas Tree Farm