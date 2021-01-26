JOE ALLEN HART, 90, of Louisa, Ky., father of Patton Hart of Louisa, died Jan. 24 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa. He retired as a purchasing coordinator and storeroom manager of Ashland Oil Refinery Plants 1 and 2 in Ashland. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial following in Buchanan Chapel Cemetery. Drive-by visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at El Hasa Shrine Center, Ashland; in-person visitation follows from 7 to 9 p.m. Masks and social distance are required. Donations are suggested to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 or to Buchanan Chapel United Methodist Church. 

