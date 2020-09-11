Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOE RUSSELL MULLINS, 84, of Ashland, husband of Emma VanHoose Mullins, died Sept. 8 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a United States Marine, chosen for the Marine Honor Guard serving as security for the White House, Camp David and all State Affairs; was a Kentucky State Police officer and driver for the governor at the time; and was a U.S. Marshal confirmed by President Bill Clinton and the US Senate. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to your favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com

