JOEY BRIAN MAYS, 58, of Ashland, widower of Patricia Mays, died Nov. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He had been a foreman at Asplundh. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Medical Center, 1540 Spring Valley Dr., Huntington, WV 25704 or the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, OH 45638.

