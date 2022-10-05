JOHN ANTHONY CREECH, 69, of Worthington, Ky., husband of Leann Hix Creech, died Oct. 1 at home. He was a retired Pharmacist with Revco Drug Store. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Bellefonte Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington Public Works director relieved of duties, city says
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged after child admitted to ER with burns
- Gift from state completes fundraising for Marshall baseball stadium
- Herd 1992 reunion has a family feel
- Son of former Herd great returning to Huntington with Gardner-Webb
- The Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark now open through Halloween season
- Milton parade kicks off W.Va. Pumpkin Festival
- Huntington Stormwater Utility assesses $21,500 fine on property owner
- More residents come forward with complaints against South Point business
- Defense highlights Herd’s 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before Gardner-Webb game
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Marshall tennis team hosts Play with the Herd event
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Member Trade Show
- Photos: Marshall football defeats Gardner-Webb 28-7
- Photos: Walk to End Epilepsy at Ritter Park
- Photos: "Recovery is Sweet" celebration
- Photos: Heritage Farm Museum and Village Fall Festival
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football