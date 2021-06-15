JOHN CECIL SKEANS, 89, of Ashland, husband of Nadean Lawson Skeans, died June 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Armco Steel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to your favorite charity. In accordance with John’s wishes, there will not be a service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

