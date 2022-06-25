JOHN HOMER DEAN, 79, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Arna Gay, died June 20 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa. He had been a Pipefitter for Oscar Meyer. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 25 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Dean Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crews fight fire at Bare Arms Training Facility
- Clayton Matthews, son of former MU coach, dead at 42
- Motorcyclist dies in crash on Ohio River Road
- Singer-songwriter transitions into successful Huntington business owner
- 6 die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter in West Virginia
- The family who said 'yes:' Foster parents encourage others to consider children in need
- Ex-delegate Evans to serve prison time for Jan. 6 actions
- Police roundup: Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Huntington City Mission
- Marshall baseball stadium project moves forward with board vote
- Former Herald-Dispatch sports writer Wellman dead
Collections
- Photos: Fire at Bare Arms Training Facility
- Photos: Families spend first day of summer at Beech Fork Lake
- Photos: Father's Day in Huntington
- Photos: Junior Chef Camp at Huntington's Kitchen
- Photos: HART presents Disney's "The Descendants - The Musical"
- Photos: Marshall Football one-day camp, Sunday, June 19
- Photos: Marshall University’s Community Cares Week
- Photos: 2nd Annual Juneteenth "Race for Equality" 5K Run/Walk
- Photos: Marshall celebrates 50-year anniversary of Title IX
- Photos: Summer Solstice Music & Arts Festival