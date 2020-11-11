JOHN JACKSON JOHNSON, 76, of Ashland, died Nov. 8 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired pipefitter from Armco. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 13, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Golden Oaks Cemetery, Catlettsburg, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen indicted in Cabell Midland stalking case
- Police investigating after downtown Huntington restaurant broken into
- Letter to the editor: Remember what God says
- ROBERT LEE SCITES
- Lawrence County offices closed after COVID-19 outbreaks
- VICTORIA KELLY-MOORE
- Manchin urges Trump to accept apparent defeat; other WV Congress members back president after false claims of stolen election
- Kenova woman faces arson charge after October fire
- Transformation of former children’s polio hospital into resort hotel in the home stretch
- Two hospitalized after firearm explodes in Barboursville
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall defeats UMass, 51-10
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Holiday Preview Sale
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Students from Collins CTC assist with demolition project
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony
- Photos: Ironton vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, football
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony
- Photos: Election Day