JOHN LEE STEVENS, 76, of Ashland, husband of Judith Fairchild Stevens, died July 31 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired as an operator from Marathon Inc. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Entombment in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be three hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

