JOHN MARK ADAMS JR., 93, of Ashland, widower of Joan Ray Adams, died July 25 in Thomson Hood Veterans Center, Wilmore, Ky. He was a certified public accountant. Private graveside service will be Aug. 1 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Video of the service will be available 24 hours later at the Steen Funeral Home web page. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or First Presbyterian Church, Ashland.

