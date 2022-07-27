JOHN MARTIN TAYLOR, 73, of Ashland, husband of Linda Mynhier Taylor, died July 25. He retired in corporate logistics with Kroger. Services will be private. Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel is directing arrangements. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Ky., at https://stelizabeth.com/community-outreach/foundation/donate.

