JOHN MICHAEL RIDDLE, 73 of Ashland, husband of Dorlis Murphy Riddle, died Feb. 21 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a master electrician and retired from Pathways in the maintenance department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
