JOHN PAUL COLLINS II, 53, of Flatwoods, son of Violet Darlene Cyrus Collins Jenkins, died July 7. He worked in the manufacturing industry. There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. July 11 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East at a later date. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.

