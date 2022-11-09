JOHN ROBERT CAREY, 59 of Russell, Ky., formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Nov. 1 in Huntington. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. Gathering of friends and family at 5:30 p.m. with a balloon release at Russell Kentucky Picnic Area, 105 Main Street. Memorial donations may be made to his daughter to help with final expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Midland student killed in I-64 accident
- Cabell Midland student killed in I-64 accident remembered by peers, teammates
- Running shop owner wins Marshall University Marathon
- Cabell Midland gets emotional senior night win
- Victim in Huntington shooting remains in critical condition
- Police: Fight with bar staff occurred before employee of neighboring business was shot
- Breanna Jo Hall
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two local businesses announce closings
- Police roundup: Man accused of attacking, kidnapping woman
- Barboursville, Wayne, C-K win Turf Bowl titles
Collections
- Photos: 18th annual Marshall University Marathon
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: 2022 Turf Bowl at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce's 132nd Annual Dinner
- Photos: Huntington tops Hurricane, 24-21
- Photos: 49th annual Our Lady of Fatima Parish School Spaghetti Dinner
- Photos: Class AAA, Region IV volleyball tournament
- Photos: Rose Clipping Give-Away at Ritter Park Rose Garden
- Photos: Hoops Family Children’s Hospital receives $100,000 grant
- Photos: 59th annual Marshall University International Festival