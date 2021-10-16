JOHN T. HUGHES JR., 74, of Russell, Ky., husband of Catherine Hughes, died Oct. 13 at his residence. He was retired from CSX. Graveside service will be noon Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, NE. Procession will leave Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Aspire Conservatory of Fine and Performing Arts or the charity of your choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you