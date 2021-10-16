JOHN T. HUGHES JR., 74, of Russell, Ky., husband of Catherine Hughes, died Oct. 13 at his residence. He was retired from CSX. Graveside service will be noon Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, NE. Procession will leave Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Aspire Conservatory of Fine and Performing Arts or the charity of your choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fan behavior leads to forfeit of JV football game
- Invasive spotted lanternflies found in fourth West Virginia county
- Suspect in downtown Huntington shooting death arrested three years later
- Ohio man sentenced in federal drug case
- Controversy continues regarding private employer COVID vaccine mandates
- Police roundup: Driver accused of injuring one in hit-and-run outside Huntington bar
- Arrest made two years after man gunned down in driveway of Huntington home
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Homecoming more than a game at HHS
- Chaffin new boys basketball coach at Spring Valley
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate before Old Dominion game
- Photos: Spring Hill Cemetery guided tour
- Photos: Marshall conducts National Coming Out Day event
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Saturday
- Photos: Marshall football defeats Old Dominion 20-13
- Photos: Rome Fire Prevention Parade
- Photos: Marshall Institute for Cyber Security ribbon-cutting
- Photos: Heron Fest
- Photos: Hal Greer statue dedication ceremony
- Photos: Marshall University Homecoming Parade