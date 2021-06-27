JOHN VIRGIL MCDOWELL, 83, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Juanita McDowell, died June 25. He was retired from Aetna Building Maintenance. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meade Station Church of God. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Valley High School basketball coach sues principal, BOE
- Renamed and rebranded venue The Loud to replace The V Club
- Cattle truck crash closes I-64
- South Point motel ordered closed due to violations
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Corner Hoagies & Hops to open in downtown Huntington
- Dawg Dazzle returns July 2 with music, fireworks
- Huntington teen charged in man’s shooting death
- Three years after Cabell manhunt, shooter sentenced to decades in prison
- East Huntington woman on fixed income wins free roof
- Chuck Landon: Big tree named Clary growing in Gallipolis
Collections
- Photos: The Original Toughman Contest, opening night
- Photos: Father's Day service at New Life Church
- Photos: Cabell Midland wins Class AAA Softball Championship
- Photos: West Virginia Governor's Honors Academy
- Photos: Mountain Health Arena renovations near completion
- Photos: Hurricane tops St. Albans in Class AAA baseball tournament
- Photos: 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race stops in Huntington
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Washington, Class AAA state softball
- Photos: Juneteenth Festival at AD Lewis Center
- Photos: Playmates Teen Center reopening celebration