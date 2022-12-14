JOHN W. DelSANTO, 77 of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Betsy DelSanto, died Dec. 10 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired President and Publisher of the Ashland Daily Independent. Donations are suggested to Grassland Community Church, 17839 Bear Creek Rd., Catlettsburg, KY 41129 or Ashland Animal Rescue Fund (AARF), P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105. Honoring his wishes, services will be private. Steen Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you