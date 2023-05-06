JOHNNAH "TUDY" THOMPSON, 92 of Ashland, mother of Cathy Thompson-Burton of Atlanta, Carole Harte of Ashland, and Carey Thompson of Ironton, died May 3 at home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 8 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101.

